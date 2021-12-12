New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth's untimely demise has left a void that no one can ever fill and today on the day of his birth anniversary the pain is even more. On the birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla, while many fans are remembering him with teary eyes, it is a little more difficult for actor Shehnaaz Gill to remember his best friend and rumoured Boyfriend.

Shehnaaz who was MIA for the past few months after Sidharth's demise took to her social media shared a picture of Sidharth, and remembered the actor. However, Shehnaaz didn't write any caption as she was out of words for her loss.

In the picture, Sidharth Shukla can be seen as an angel in all white and wings with an infectious smile that robbed many hearts on earth. The post itself will leave you teary-eyed.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

After she posted the picture, Fans took to the comments section to shower the comments section with loads of love and many posted crying emojis as they remembered the actor.One user wrote, “Sid is always with you” while another commented, “Stay strong," and a third one wrote, Bhai wapas aajao."

Earlier, Shehnaaz was featured in the video 'Tu Yaheen Hai', the MV was a heartfelt tribute to the actor. In the Video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's time together was shown it also portrayed Shehnaaz's feelings for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Prior to that, 'Old Habits' music video was released and it was the last music video of Sidharth and Sidharth together. Popularly known as 'Sidnaaz', thier pairing was liked by fans very much.

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, many of the celebs like Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi, Jasmine, and others remembered the late actor.

"Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla, "Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss 15. She also visited an orphanage a few days and ago and she was also spotted promoting her recently released movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

Posted By: Ashita Singh