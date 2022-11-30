Shehnaaz Gill Quizzes Ayushmann Khurrana On How To Style Her Hair At 'An Action Hero' Premiere; Watch His Reaction

The latest episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as the guest. The actor will be appearing to promote his upcoming film, ‘An Action Hero’ on the show.

Taking to her social media account, Shehnaaz Gill shared a glimpse with her fans of what to expect from the episode. “An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel… @ayushmannk,” wrote Shehnaaz Gill in the caption of her Instagram post.

In the video, the duo can be seen chatting about how Ayushmann Khurrana does not like promoting his films. Shehnaaz Gill was then offered by the ‘Anek’ star to come to the movie’s premiere, to which Shehnaaz quickly asked when the show will be held.

Ayushmann Khurrana said that the ‘An Action Hero’s premiere will be held on either November 30 or December 1, to which the ‘Bigg Boss’ star said that ‘mera shoot hota hai 30 ko, 30 ko nai’ (I have a shoot on November 30, please don’t hold the premiere on that day).

Ayushmann Khurrana readily agreed to keep the premiere on December 1, after which Shehnaaz asked him what she should wear at the premiere, followed by how she should be styling her hair at the event.

Several fans took to the comments section of her post to react to the video. One fan wrote, “Awww sooo cutee helll excitedddddd for the episode. sana please aaj hi release kar dona warna mai unchi unchi roo padungi,” while another wrote, “30th ko mat karna mera shoot h Ayushman agree bhi ho gye how sweet.”

“Hum bhi aise ladki nhi dekha jo natural hai. Ye toh humare Shehnaazgill hai I love it,” read a comment on the post. “Log fake fake bolte the bigg boss me lekin ye bandi aj bii waisi hii h jaise isne apne Ap ko bigg boss me present kia h..’ read another comment.