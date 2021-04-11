Shehnaaz Gill recently returned to India from Canada as she wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. In the film, she is starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill is the new fashion diva of the tinsel town. Be it donning a crop top with wide-legged jeans or an ethnic attire, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is making sure to turn heads with her alluring pictures. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a picture on Instagram in which she was carrying a beige bodycon dress and was looking stunning in it.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo in which she paired the bodycon dress with black peep-toe heels and accessorised her look with silver hoops. In the picture, she was giving the side look that just melted our heart. And, we are sure, you can't take your eyes off from her.

Well, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She has 7.4 million followers and to make her fans' Sunday a little better, she dropped the scintillating picture on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section with fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Uff!! beauty at its best."

Another user wrote, "Shehnaaz rocked and everyone shocked."

Yet another wrote, "Ma'am please step on me in those heels I don't mind."

Recently, Shehnaaz also shared a picture in which she flaunted her new haircut and she was looking beautiful in it. She shared the picture with the caption, that read, "New Hair Cut. #StylishShehnaazGill"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Many users complimented her new look. One of the users wrote, "Me loves.. lookin absolutely stunning " a breath of fresh air."

Another wrote, "Crazy kiya ree."

Yet another wrote, "ek hi dil hai kitni baar jitogi."

