New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill has been under deep shock and trauma post her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. Her fans have been extremely worried about the actress after seeing her condition at Sidharth's funeral.

However, she is doing a lot better now and has even returned to work. The actress was recently spotted at the trailer lunch of her Punjabi film opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa called Honsla Rakh where she interacted with media people. It looked as of she was almost back to herself.

But as per a few rumours, Shehnaaz is so much in distress that she has decided to leave Mumbai forever. In one of her recent public appearance a video of her went viral where people can be seen talking about her leaving the city for once and for all. A YouTube channel made this video where Shehnaaz is snapped on her way to the Mumbai airport in her car.

This made a section of social media and especially her fans quite upset. However, later, some reports clarified that the actress is not leaving the town and the news of her saying goodbye to the city of dreams is baseless.

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, her upcoming film Honsla Rakh is all set to release on October 15. It has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and apart from the Shehnaaz, Diljit and Sonam, the film also stars Shinda Garewal.

On the other hand, for the unversed, TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack on September 2 this year. He was rumored to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz who was reportedly present with him during his last hours.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal