New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a beautiful bond that was known to all. Their relation was shipped by many and admired by their fans. Shehnaaz was shocked after the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla and from then the actress maintained a distance from everything. But now it seems the actress is slowly returning back to her normal life.

Shehnaaz for the first time returned to social media to share a post after September 2. Taking to Twitter after many weeks Shehnaaz shared a tribute post for Sidharth Shukla.

She shared a poster and wrote, "Tu mera hai aur..." The poster has a picture of her and Sidharth from their time together in Bigg Boss 13. "My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla" is written over it. In the photo, the duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by fans, can be seen sharing a hearty laugh together.

The Poster is Titled ‘Tu Yaheen hai’ and the her special tribute to Sidharth will be released on October 29, 2021, at 12 PM. After the release of the poster, the post got so many comments. Fans posted emojis to express their love, support, and joy.

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s first Instagram post after Sidharth Shukla’s demise:

Not much earlier, Sidharth's last song with Shehnaaz, titled 'Habit' was released for fans with special editing using unfinished footage that SidNaaz had shot prior to the actor's demise. The song was liked by their fans as it made them emotional.

Talking about Shehnaaz, the Punjabi actress was recently seen promoting her latest film ‘Honsla Rakh’. Released a few days ago, Honsla Rakh also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajawa.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s video in Bridal avatar is going viral on the internet. In this video going viral, Shehnaaz can be seen as a bride in red, although the video is old, but her fans are showering it with many likes and comments. Fans are very happy to see Shehnaaz Gill smiling like this and the look of Shehnaaz is also being praised a lot.

Posted By: Ashita Singh