Shehnaaz Gill No Longer Part Of Salman Khan's Upcoming Film 'Bhaijaan'?

Shehnaaz Gill has now become a popular name in the TV industry, and now the actress is also making headlines about making her Bollywood debut. Several media reports surfaced that claimed that Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan's Bhaijaan. Though Shehnaaz never made this official, reports claimed that the actress started shooting for the film. However, now, other media reports claim that the actress will no more be part of the film.

According to a report by Telly Chakkara, the Punjabi actress will not be a part of Salman's movie. While the reason behind the step still remains a mystery, the actress has also unfollowed Salman from her social media account.

Earlier, in the month of May, similar reports surfaced online that stated that Shehnaaz has opted out of Salman's film. A source close to Shehnaaz told BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz was a bit hesitant about how people would react to her role in the film.

“Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film, is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity, and many critics are wondering if the film will even be made," the source claimed

However, later the reports were dismissed and it was later said that Shehnaaz was still a part of the film. Apart from Shehnaaz, news of Ayush Sharma leaving the movie also surfaced online. The reports claimed that the actor left the project due to alleged creative differences with the production house.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, after her rumoured beau Siddharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz completely avoided public appearance. However, the actress gradually began with her work and was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsala Rakh wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Several rumours also stated that Shehnaaz might be roped in for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan reprising their roles from the first part.