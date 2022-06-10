New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following and is loved by many. After her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz became a fan favourite and there is no looking back for her since then. Shehnaaz often shares some stunning pictures on social media and makes her fans lovestruck by her beauty. Now, Shehnaaz has shared some beautiful pictures once again and fans can't stop gushing over these gorgeous pictures.

Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "I’m right here". As soon as Shehnaaz posted the pictures, her fans spammed the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

One fan commented, "Shehnaaz we love you so much bub". Meanwhile, another person wrote, "You rock every look, my girl". Shehnaaz looks stunning in a beige jumpsuit with a corset top. She completed her look with a gold choker and ponytail. She had a smokey eye make-up look which added more drama to her look.

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared some ravishing pictures from her swimming pool photoshoot. Fans were just awestruck by the stunning photos.

Take a look at these stunning photos from Shehnaaz's shoot. She can be seen wearing a red off shoulder corset leather top paired with beige pants. She kept her hair open and donned transparent heels and a cool pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that Shehnaaz will star in Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is also being reported that Shehnaaz will star opposite actor Jassie Gill in the film as Ayush Sharma has dropped out of the film. However, the makers of the film have not officially announced anything yet.

Shehnaaz gained fame after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Even though she did not win the show, she gained a massive fan following. She was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav