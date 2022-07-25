Shehnaaz Gill Looks Dreamy In Vintage Off-Shoulder Dress; Fans Call Her 'Khubsurat' | See Pics

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bigg Boss season 13 she has got an immense amount of love from people. Apart from that, the actress's innocence is one of the key reasons that people love her to the core. Shehnaaz is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media. The actress recently shared some vintage picture of herself which was shot by the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a bunch of pictures where the actress is radiating her charm through a vintage dress with lacy details.

In order to make the look more elegant, the actress accessorized her look with a choker, and is sporting a messy bun look. Needless to say, the actress looked charming as always.

Shehnaaz ditched the caption part and dropped a red rose emoji.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis.

While one said, “How can anyone be so beautiful. Waheguru bless you always sister.” Another commented, “Wow My Beautiful Angel.” Yet another comment read, “Kitni khubsuraat”

Fans even called the actress gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’ and several others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next that is tentatively being called Bhaijaan.

“She is very fun-loving and sweet. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have. And meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain,” the Punjabi actress was quoted as saying by News18.

Apart from that, several rumours also state that Shehnaaz might be roped in for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan reprising their roles from the first part.