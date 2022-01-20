New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After getting fame for 'Sadda Kutta Tommy' video, digital creator Yash Raj Mukhate dropped his latest creation featuring with Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shehnaaz Gill but with a twist. At this time, Shehnaaz Gill herself has teamed up with Yashraj and given vocals to the video.

Sharing the video, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill ❤️@artisingh5 love your expressions😂#yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #dialoguewithbeath @shehnaazgill”.

Watch Boring Day Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen saying “Such a boring day, such a boring people. Koi baat nahi karta merese. Pyar nahi karta koi merese.” It further features Arti Singh who says“Paka rahi hai, ja rahi hu main bahar.”

Next in the clip, Shehnaaz continues to say “Jaa dafa ho ja. Mar jaake bahar.” The song goes on loop with Shehnaaz’ ‘Such a boring day dialogue.” The video also sees Yashraj Mukhate singing and playing Dholak.

Shehnaaz also shared the video on her official Instagram handle and captioned it with sparkling emoji. Meanwhile, many celebs too commented on Yash Raj's video and showered it with likes.

Archana Puran Singh commented on the video said, “Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj❤️ Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya😂” Amruta Khanvilkar dropped many laughing emojis, and content creator and actor, Ankush Bahugana wrote, “Life has meaning now😂”. A few others called the video “another masterpiece”.

Earlier, Yashraj got fame with his 'Sadda Kutta Tommy' clip which went crazily viral on Instagram and was re-created by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and Ritwik Dhanjani.

Yashraj also saw limelight for his creation on 'Rasode mei kon tha' from a serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Meanwhile Shehnaaz on the other hand was last seen in a movie Honsla Rakh. She also featured in tribute music video for late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Posted By: Ashita Singh