Shehnaaz Gill Is Having Time Of Her Life As She Grooves To Song 'Ghani Syaani' | Watch

SHEHNAAZ Gill has become a household name now and has been climbing the ladder of success after she participated in Bigg Boss. Even though the actress did not win the show, she won the audience's heart and now enjoys a huge fan following. She recently collaborated with the rapper MC Square for the song 'Ghani Syaani' and fans have shown a lot of love to the song.

A video of Shehnaaz dancing to her song has gone viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over her.

She attended her manager's wedding and other tv stars Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, and Vishal Singh were seen at the function as well. Shehnaaz looked absolutely stunning in a white saree with floral prints on it.

She also reunited with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 16 stage to promote her song.

Meanwhile, recently, Shehnaaz was honoured at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards 2022. At the award ceremony, she made her fans emotional after thanking the late actor Sidharth Shukla in her speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," Shehnaaz said in her speech.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The movie will release on Eid 2023.

She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film helmed by Rhea Kapoor. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying in Times of India.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh.