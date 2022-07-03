Shehnaaz Gill Is ‘Attracting Water’ In This Happy-Go-Lucky Beach Video | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill's innocence has won millions of hearts. Fans adore the Bigg Boss season 13 fame to the cores. The actress has been quite active on social media lately. Recently, she gave all her fans a beach vibe as she shared a video of herself enjoying the sand and the sea.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a video where she can be seen excited and happy as she stands on a beach. The actress can be seen in comfy white pants with a full sleeves tee. Shehnaaz's ear-to-ear grin is proof of her happiness.

The actress in the video could be heard saying, “Dekho abhi moon bhi nai hai fir bhi itna jyada jyada paani aara hai. Kya inko sun attract kar raha hai? Maine toh suna tha ki moon attract karta hai paani ko. I think main attract kar rahi hun paani ko. (There is no moon and still, the waves are so big. Is the sun attracting the water? I have heard that the moon attracts water. I think I am attracting it).”

Further, she can be seen showing her fans how a wave is coming towards her feet and later breaks into laughter. Shehnaaz's child-like innocence is one of the reasons that her fans are crazy about her.

Sharing the post the actress wrote, “Moon attracts water, but now see…Shehnaaz attracts water!! #ShehnaazGill”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with their love for the actress. Apart from fans, Giorgia Andriani, who is Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend, also commented on the post and wrote, “Take it easy Chandni".

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will be heled by Farhad Samji. Apart from that, the actress is also being considered for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel called No Entry Main Entry.