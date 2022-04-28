New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame with Bigg Boss is making headlines again. The Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant was very famous for her bond with BB 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. So far Shehnaaz Gill has worked in the Punjabi film industry and did some music videos but now Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big silver screen debut with a role in none other than Salman Khan's film.

As per the latest buzz, Shehnaaz Gill will appear in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress has already joined the cast for the shoot. Although, any official announcement regarding her joining Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has not been done yet.

According to India Today, "Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie." Any more information about her character is not out yet.

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role meanwhile, Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, is also an integral part of the film. Aayush Sharma's role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is confirmed by the star himself.

In an official statement, Aayush said, "'m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out."

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Dancer and host Raghav Juyal might also join Salman Khan's movie cast. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have an Eid release next year.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh'. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released on silver screens in the year 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh