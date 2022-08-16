Shehnaaz Gill In Red Blackless Dress Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill has been creating a lot of buzz because of her Bollywood debut film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. But Shehnaaz has also been hitting headlines due to her stunning pictures and outfits. The actress keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media. Recently, she shared some drop dead gorgeous pictures in a red dress and her fans are just lovestruck by these beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz simply put a rose emoticon.

Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a red blackless dress. She kept her hair open and her makeup look natural. She paired the outfit with beautiful earrings.

Earlier, Shehnaaz stunned everyone in a mini white dress with puffed sleeves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will star in Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie will hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Apart from Salman Khan's film, Shehnaaz is reportedly in talks to star in Rhea Kapoor's film. The movie will be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, as per the reports. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Time of India.

Shehnaaz recently made her ramp debut in the first edition of Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. The pictures from Shehnaaz's ramp walk went viral on social media. She walked the ramp for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan and was dressed as a bride.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. She rose to fame after her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss.