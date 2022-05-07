New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in India and her fandom take pride in Shehnaaz's personal and professional achievements. Now, Shehnaaz Gill has added another feather to her cap and her fans are over the moon because of Shehnaaz's achievement. The actress was felicitated at the event by Brahma Kumaris and after this 'phenomenal woman Shehnaaz' started trending on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill attended the event organised by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl child. She also danced to the Punjabi folk song at the event and had a grand welcome at the event.

Take a look at these pictures:

#InPics | #ShehnaazGill gets clicked at Brahma Kumaris campaign for empowerment of girl child in Haryana



📸: Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/5dHaiU0x6P — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 7, 2022

Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Fans are proud of Shehnaaz's new achievement. One person commented, "#ShehnaazGiII so proud of being her fan . She is so pure, innocent and adorable". Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Sabki pyari #ShehnaazGill KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ". Fans are also trending and commenting 'Phenomenal Women Shehnaaz' on social media.

In the event, Shehnaaz also met one of the members of Brahma Kumari and spiritual guru, BK Shivani, with whom she had earlier interacted and shared the conversations with her on her YouTube channel. In the conversation, Shehnaaz also talked about Siddharth Shukla and mentioned that she used to tell Siddharth about taking to BK Shivani. Shehnaaz told Shivani, "I used to tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Shivani behen, I like her very much. He would always reply pakka karenge, ho jaayega. You chill.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill will be part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, any official announcement has not been made yet. Apart from Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It was released on silver screens in the year 2021.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav