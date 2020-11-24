Sidharth and Shehnaaz came close in Bigg Boss 13 and fans loved their chemistry in the BB House. After the show, the duo appeared in the song Bhula Dunga and they are also going to come together in the song Shona Shona.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who managed to win the hearts of her fans with her personality and charm has now something to say on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz in an interview said that she does not see anyone emerging as the strong contender in the Bigg Boss 14.

The actor recently appeared on the Bigg Boss 14 as a special guest and entertained everyone as she played games with the contestants. She also became the cupid for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia and sent them on a romantic date.

Shehnaaz in an interview with Bollywood Hungana said that “I really don’t know who will win. This time I think the Bigg Boss 14 trophy will remain on the stage. I don’t know. I am not being able to connect with it. So, whose name should I take. I am not being able to connect at all.

A few days back, when Sidharth Shukla was in the house as Toofani Senior, she said that she was watching the show because of Sidharth and she also said that she would stop following it after his exit.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz came close in Bigg Boss 13 and fans loved their chemistry in the BB House. After the show, the duo appeared in the song Bhula Dunga and they are also going to come together in the song Shona Shona.

The song Shona Shona is all set to be out tomorrow. The song is crooned by Neha and Tony Kakkar. In the song, the beautiful chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen. The shooting of the song took place in Punjab and Sidharth also shared some of the glimpses from the shoot of their upcoming song on Instagram.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma