Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa Enjoy Sunset In New Video, Fans Say 'Chemistry Hain, Date Karlo Yaar' | Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa spent an evening together enjoying the sunset. On Monday, the pair shared a video of them sitting next to a glass wall and overlooking the sea. In the clip, they sat next to each other inside a room.

In the clip, while enjoying the sunset and each other's company, Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa leaned against one other. Guru was taken aback when Shehnaaz mocked him and struck him on the forehead. They also hugged each other while pretending to feel cold.

Shehnaaz wore a white shirt, jeans, and was bare feet in the clip while Guru donned a black pullover, black slacks, and a white pair of sneakers. The video was captioned as, " What a lovely sunset #moonrise (red heart emoji). Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz (collision symbol emoji)."

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, a fan remarked, "Chemistry hain bhai chemistry (There is chemistry). It will not be a surprise to see these two in a big project in future." "Their chemistry, so natural and real," read another comment. "Kitne cute lagte ho abhi toh date karlo yaar (You both look so cute, now date please)."

Guru and Shehnaaz recently worked together on the music video Moon Rise which released earlier this month. Guru posted a preview of the song on Instagram with the caption, "#MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne."

The song, which Guru wrote and sang, shows their connection as a couple. The track is a part of Guru's music album Man of the Moon. The song's audio version, which was released last year, garnered a lot of positive feedback from fans. Guru will debut as an actor in the forthcoming comedy Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with actor Anupam Kher.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, will next appear opposite Salman Khan in the family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has a comedy film tilted 100%, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi, in her kitty.