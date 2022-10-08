Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Gets Death Threats Over Call, Files Police Complaint

SHEHNAAZ GILL has gained a huge fan following after participating in the show Bigg Boss. Moreover, her family members have gained the limelight as well. Now, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh is in the news as he has reportedly received a death threat via phone call.

As per the reports, Santokh has filed a police complaint after receiving the phone call. The caller reportedly abused Shehnaaz's father and said that he will kill him at his home before Diwali. Reportedly, the call was not from an Indian number.

Santokh Singh Sukh has been attacked before as well. In December 2021, he was attacked by two men after joining Bhartiya Janata Party. As per the reports, he was waiting inside his car and when his driver went inside, two unidentified assailants arrived on a bike and shot at him. The bullets did not hit him and he was not harmed. Four gunshots were fired at him reportedly and the attackers fled before Santokh's bodyguards could react. It was also found that one of the attackers was from Amritsar.

Neither Shehnaaz nor her family members have commented on the threatening call.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will reportedly star in Rhea Kapoor's film. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Time of India. The movie will be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, as per the reports.

Moreover, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.