New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill is giving her fans ‘pind ki kudi’ vibes in her latest video on social media. The latest reel of Shehnaaz talks about all the simple joys of being in one’s homeland. Shehnaaz recently shared a short video on her social media platform where she gave a glimpse of her village life. The 28-year old Punjabi actress showed off the simplicity of the village and also show the wheat fields.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a video where she can be seen dressed in a printed mauve and white kurta salwar and dupatta. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting on the top of a tractor and posed for the camera.

The video shared by Shehnaaz is set to the song “Chal Jindiye” sung by Amrinder Gill and composed by Dr Zeus. It looks like Shehnaaz shot the reel at her village in Punjab.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” The video also depicts Shehnaaz running in the fields with her t dupatta playing with the breeze in a cinematic manner.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with love emojis. While one fan wrote, “You’re outstandingly beautiful inside out. My Princess Shehnaaz Gill is a pure soul with a golden heart.” Another commented how Shehnaaz is proud of being a Punjabi kudi and of the Punjabi culture as the comment read, “Gill ka punjabi jatti sardaarni roop. Shehnaaz Gill Jatti hai barood wargi. (Her true Punjabi form, Shehnaaz is like a fiery gun).”

Shehnaaz took some time off from the silver screen after the untimely demise of her close friend and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla last year. However, now the actress is making slow and steady returns.

Recently, Shehnaaz appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You' where she spoke about her relationship with Sidharth.

“Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone,” Shehnaaz said during the interview.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen