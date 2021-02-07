Shehnaaz Gill is in Kashmir for the 'workation' as she is soon going to be seen in an upcoming video song with Badshah, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in Kashmir for the shooting of her upcoming video song with Badshah has shared a video on social media, and has made the netizens go gaga over it. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is dancing on Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta's film Mission Kashmir's song Bumbro Bumbro.

The 'Shona Shona' girl was looking alluring in the Kashmiri attire. She was dancing to the song 'Bumbro Bumbro', and with that she made the day of her fans. Not to forget to mention, the picturesque background of Kashmir valley was surely doing the magic.

In the video, Shehnaaz was looking like the doppelganger of Preity Zinta, and was looking beautiful in it. She kept her makeup minimal yet subtle. Not only this, but she also carried the pink lipstick and added the touch of rose blush in her look. Her hair was looking amazing as it was styled up in loose curls.

Sana captioned her post as, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as she shared the video on cyberspace, netizens couldn't stop themselves to react on the same. Shehnaaz Gill's fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "she is the real queen.." Another user wrote, "the song, the location and you.. everything is just like magic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Recently, singer Badshah also shared a photo on his Instagram in which he was seen giving a candid pose with 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill. They both were twinning in black outfits. The actress was wearing a black sweater that she paired with a yellow scarf. On the other hand, Badshah was looking dapper in a black leather jacket and he paired it with biker glasses. Badshah shared the post with the caption that read, "Ye ladki pagal hai."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma