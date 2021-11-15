New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has not been keeping well. Needless to say the actress is under extreme pain and sadness post her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant passed away in September due to heart attack.

Shehnaaz did not just take a little break from work but had refused to put anything on her social media for almost a month. But later on being a professional she resumed her professional life and was spotted at her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh promotions with co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the film has now released, but a throwback video from Shehnaaz's interview has popped up on the internet where she is seen crying badly while remembering Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen in a black and white polka dot dress sobbing, while Diljit is consoling her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been doing the rounds online and has gone viral. Many Sidnaaz fans showed concern after coming across the emotional clip.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill met Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 house and the two developed liking for eachother thereafter. Their chemistry in the show was well received by fans and viewers. Even after the show ended, the two used to be spotted together at airports and events.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth starred in multiple music videos together as well. And recently, Shehnaaz took to her official Instagram handle to share a tribute for Shukla in form of a song titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai'.

Apart from this, the duo were last seen together in song Habit which was released post Sidharth's death.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal