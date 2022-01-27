New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill! Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill rules millions of hearts. The diva is celebrating her 29th birthday today (January 27). On her birthday, several throwback videos of Shehnaaz celebrating her previous birthday with late actor Sidharth Shukla is doing rounds on the internet.

In 2021, Shehnaaz started her birthday celebrations at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and their families. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse from her previous birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, Sidharth can be seen throwing Shehnaaz into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown. In another video, Shehnaaz can be seen cutting her birthday cake while her mother, Sidharth, and his family accompany her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s video here:

Fondly called as 'SidNaaz' by fans, the duo was adored by fans. However, things became grim when Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Sidharth's sudden demise gave a major shock to all 'SidNaaz' fans.

These throwback videos shared by the diva have enthralled her fans and brought them back to memory lane. Fans have spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's birthday, fans have edited the best moments of the couple and shared them on social media handles.

Take a look:

How time can be cruel.... Never we will see again Sana screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH nor Sid screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHEHNAAZ 💔💔💔



Recently, Sidharth's family has issued a statement in which they urged people not to use his name without their permission. The statement was shared by Shehnaaz on her social media.

Take a look:

Apart from that, Shehnaaz will also make an appearance in the Bigg Boss season 15 grand finale in order to pay Sidharth a heart-warming tribute. The promo was revealed by the official Instagram page of ColorsTV and it gave a small glimpse of SidNaaz’s memorable moments inside the house.

Take a look:

