Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: 7 Facts About The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Actress You Probably Didn’t Know

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The actress was raised in Punjab and belongs to a Sikh family with aspirations and dreams to be an actor since her childhood.

Starting her modeling career in 2015 with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab', the actress rose to fame across India after her appearance in the dramatic reality show Bigg Boss 13. Let's learn some lesser-known facts about the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.'

First silver screen experience

Shehnaaz Gill was first seen on the big screen in the film 'Kala Shah Kala' starring Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Karamjit Anmol, and Jordan Sandhu. The film's title song 'Kala Shah Kala' gained immense popularity upon its release.

Nicknamed 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'

With her first time introduction to Bigg Boss 16, the actress was widely compared to Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif due to her striking resemblance. The host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan also addressed her with this nickname.

Chirpy attitude

The actress is always seen in a chirpy mood while being energetic at all times. She is also known for simply talking to love birds according to a report in Mid Day.

Not able to complete her academics

A viral video making rounds on the internet stated that Shehnaaz Gill was not able to complete her academics because she had to participate in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Singing passion

Rising to stardom as an actress, Shehnaaz also has a deep interest in singing and is often seen behind the mic, where she has delivered songs including 'Veham', 'Aunty Aunty, 'Sada Rabb Ne', and several others.

Sensational tracks after her

There have been several music videos of which she has been a part and they became a runaway success because of her. Her song 'Shiv Di Kitaab' sung by Gurvinder Brar gained immense fans because of her appearance.

Her pet names

People commonly know her as Shehnaaz Gill, however, she is also called Sana and Shehnaaz Sana.