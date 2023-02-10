Shehnaaz Gill Asks Shahid Kapoor If He Fought With Vijay Sethupathi Over Lines In ‘Farzi’; His Reply

Shahid Kapoor is currently the talk of the town with his latest release and OTT debut 'Farzi.' The actor appeared on the talk show Shehnaaz Gill 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' spilling the beans on his chemistry with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if the duo on the sets of 'Farzi' fought over lines amidst the show-making process to which he shared his amazing experience with Vijay Sethupathi and earlier during the trailer launch of 'Farzi', also called a 'privilege' to work with him.

In the chat show with Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor said, "Nahi actually aisa kuch bhi nahi he, kyuki OTT show jo hota he woh puri duniya mein ek saath hi release hoti he toh jitni audience usko dekh paaye utni acchi baat he aur har actor ki ek reach hoti he jaha tak woh pahucha hota he aur Vijay Sir ki jo pohunch he woh meri nahi he, Hindi mein main jyada kaam karta hu…"

He further continued, "Toh I think jab hum dono saath mein kaam kar rahe ho toh ek wider audience ise dekh payegi aur kai baar aisa hota he na ki jin logo na aapko nahi dekha hota he ki woh is wajah se agar aapko deekh paye toh.. are yaar iska aur kaam bhi dekh sakte he... so usme faayda hi hota he."

Shahid Kapoor later added that Vijay Sethupathi and his collaborating for a show like ' Farzi' is "good and product" and also is "good for the audience."

'Farzi' was released on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, and Regina Cassandra.

The actor also was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's work front, the actor was last seen on big screen in 'Jersey' oppsoite Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy.'