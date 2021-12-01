New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Months after the demise of close friend Sidharth Shukla, actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill made a public appearance and was spotted at an orphanage in Amritsar. Several pictures and videos of the actress from her visit are doing rounds on the internet. Shehnaaz, who was recently appeared in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh was seen spending quality time with kids at the orphanage.

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a green pullover and boots as she interacts with kids. Sharing Shehnaaz's photo, a fan account captioned the post as, "The best way to be happy is to see others smile & The best way to cheer yourself is to cheer others up. QUEEN FOR A REASON keep supporting." While another posted a video of her hugging an old woman and captioned it as, "In Amritsar today#shehnaazgill Shehnaaz Kaur Gill."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️⚫Sidnaaz_my_Heartbeat⚫❤️ (@keet_sach)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATTAR SHEHNAAZIAN (@shehnaazian_army)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Sidnaazians FC (@officialsidnaazian)

It was heartwarming for Shehnaaz's fan to see the actress in her usual chirpy self. Seeing her smiling and interacting with the kids made netizens extremely happy and emotional.

"It feels so good to see her smiling. May God bless her," a fan commented.

"She is a gem. Her smile means a lot to me," another one wrote.

Famous TV celebrity Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack, and since then Shehnaaz has not made any public appearance. The actress only travelled to London to complete the shoot of her movie Honsla Rakh as the film was nearing its release in October 2021.

During one of the interviews, the actress was seen in tears while talking about Sidharth. Reportedly, his family is planning to release a rap sung by the late actor on his birth anniversary on December 12.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen