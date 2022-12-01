Shehnaaz Gill And Vicky Kaushal Spotted In Color Coordinated Outfits; Shoots For Upcoming Chat Show

Shehnaaz Gill is all prepped up with her upcoming chat show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', where recently actor Vicky Kaushal was seen to be her new muse on the show. The actress also quoted 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' united with Vicky Kaushal in color-coordinated outfits as Shehnaaz posted a bunch of pictures with Vicky from the sets of her upcoming show.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera' and soon the actor will be seen promoting his next release on the upcoming chat show. The duo was seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while wearing similar shades of yellow. Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing an aqua-gray color jacket with yellow pants, while Shehnaaz slayed in a traditional yellow-colored outfit with minimal makeup and soft curls.

Shenaaz took the pictures to her Instagram handle where the actress quoted, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. Vickey Kaushal I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations...I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Vicky Kaushal was also seen re-sharing the images on his Instagram stories where the 'URI' actor penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz stating, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Known for her jolly attitude, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared the poster of her upcoming song with the MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square titled, 'Ghani Syaani.' The caption thus revealed the original name of MC Square to be Abhishek Bensla. The song is supposed to be released on December 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is ready to slate the screen with his upcoming OTT release 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides this, the actor will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next release 'Sam Bahadur' sharing the screen with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal recently disclosed that he will also be featured in Laxman Utekar's next release with Sara Ali Khan.