Shehnaaz Gill And Vicky Kaushal Are '2 Punjabis Ek Frame Vch' In These Inside Pics From Ramesh Tarani's Party | Take A Look

Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali 2022 bash held on Wednesday night. The social media sensation looked ethereal in a black saree and posed happily for pictures at the red carpet.

Several celebrities attended filmmaker Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. Among those were newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too. The duo posed happily for pictures as they arrived together at the party.

On Thursday, Shehnaaz shared some inside pictures from the bash, where the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star could be seen posing along with Vicky Kaushal. “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch,” Shehnaaz captioned the post.

In the pictures, the duo can be seen having a fun yet goofy time together. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been on a roll since her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2020. The diva stood out for her authenticity and charm and won several hearts.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill starred in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer ‘Honsla Rakh’, which released in October 2021. The social media sensation will soon be making her dream Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles and will release in December this year.

Vicky Kaushal will be soon seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ which is a biopic film based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated army officers in India. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar of ‘Raazi’ fame and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. The movie will be released in 2023.

The ‘Sardar Udham’ star will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will release in 2023.