Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's song Shona Shona is just unmissable, fans will 'listen it on repeat'
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Shona Shona is finally out and netizens can't keep calm about it. Their romantic chemistry is taking the internet by storm and fans couldn't stop themselves from talking about it.
The Shona Shona song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and the first reaction after watching the song was 'aww stop being so cute.' In the song, Sidharth is trying to woo his ladylove Shehnaaz Gill and it will definitely remind you of the Bigg Boss 13 time when the two impressed us with their romantic chemistry.
Sidharth is seen doing all the efforts for Sehhnaaz, from carrying an umbrella for her to expressing his feelings in a metro, Sidharth is going to impress you with his charm. \
Netizens are pretty much impressed with the song and one of the users said, "am too late TO POST IT. I WATCHED THE VIDEO JUST 11 AM.
But YE online class tha...TO TWITTER PE NEHI AA PAYI..
AHHHHHHHH..
KITNE PYAARE LAG RAHE DONO..
Loudly crying faceRed heartRed heart Both have nailed it wd their expression.. kinna cute hai..
Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceRed heart
YAAR LOVED IT ...Loudly crying face
KEEP STREAMING"
Another user said, "This look pls >>>
The way
@ishehnaaz_gill
is experimenting new looks and style omg. Her curls, perfect makeup and toned body just add an extra edge to her entire look."
I’m happy that Sidharth tried something new! He looked so adorable throughout the MV! He definitely went out of his comfort zone and showed himself to us in something that we haven’t seen before from him! Love love loved it @sidharth_shukla and all your effort in Shona Shona ♥️— 💤 || #ShonaShona (@imoveritBYEE) November 25, 2020
Oh how swt 🤗🤗— Yogesh🔥ASIM SQUAD🔥 (@Itzzz_yogesh) November 25, 2020
Baby har sardi me garmi me jaade me barish me tujhe meri hona....😂😂👉❤👈
Shona meri shona shona shona ho ho....😍😍😍
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz 🔥❤️#ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/zrqH90TaQL— Anu._.SidNaaz😘ShonaShona🌟😊 (@anu_sidnaaz_) November 25, 2020
Yet another said, "I’m happy that Sidharth tried something new! He looked so adorable throughout the MV! He definitely went out of his comfort zone and showed himself to us in something that we haven’t seen before from him! Love love loved it
@sidharth_shukla
and all your effort in Shona Shona Heart suit"
The song was released on November 25, 2020, at 11 AM and it has so far garnered 455,648 views at the time of writing this article.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
Related Topics:
- Sidharth Shukla
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Shona Shona
- SidNaaz
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill new song
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Shona Shona
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill upcoming song
- Sidharth Shukla Shona Shona
- Shehnaaz Gill Shona Shona
- Neha Kakkar
- Tony Kakkar
- sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill
- sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill dating
- sidharth shukla girlfriend
- shehnaaz gill boyfriend
- sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill photos
- sidharth shukla photos
- shehnaaz gill photos
- sidharth shukla fashion
- shehnaaz gill fashion
- sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill music videos
- sidharth shukla music videos
- shehnaaz gill music videos
- Bigg Boss 13
- Sidharth Shukla
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shehnaaz Video
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill
- SidNaaz latest news
- Sidharth Shukla news
- Sidharth Shehnaaz
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill cute moments
- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill song
- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill music video
- Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill
- SidNaaz latest news
- Sidharth Shukla news
- Sidharth Shehnaaz