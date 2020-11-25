Shona Shona song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and the first reaction after watching the song was 'aww stop being so cute', watch the video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Shona Shona is finally out and netizens can't keep calm about it. Their romantic chemistry is taking the internet by storm and fans couldn't stop themselves from talking about it.

The Shona Shona song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and the first reaction after watching the song was 'aww stop being so cute.' In the song, Sidharth is trying to woo his ladylove Shehnaaz Gill and it will definitely remind you of the Bigg Boss 13 time when the two impressed us with their romantic chemistry.

Sidharth is seen doing all the efforts for Sehhnaaz, from carrying an umbrella for her to expressing his feelings in a metro, Sidharth is going to impress you with his charm. \

I'm happy that Sidharth tried something new! He looked so adorable throughout the MV! He definitely went out of his comfort zone and showed himself to us in something that we haven't seen before from him! Love love loved it @sidharth_shukla and all your effort in Shona Shona ♥️

Yet another said, "I'm happy that Sidharth tried something new! He looked so adorable throughout the MV! He definitely went out of his comfort zone and showed himself to us in something that we haven't seen before from him! Love love loved it and all your effort in Shona Shona"

The song was released on November 25, 2020, at 11 AM and it has so far garnered 455,648 views at the time of writing this article.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma