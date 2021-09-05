Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating each other since Bigg Boss 13 till the latter passed away on September 2 due to heart attack. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Even as everyone was coming to terms with the untimely demise of TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, the spotlight shifted to the heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill, right after his death. The Bigg Boss 13 couple was rumoured to be dating each other since the reality show started.

The whole nation saw and fell in love with their lovestory when Shehnaaz professed her feelings for Sid openly. However, little did anyone know that Sidharth would pass away at such a young age of 40 years. Everyone, especially Shehnaaz, was devastated after coming across the news of his sudden demise.

As per a few celebs who went to visit Sidharth's family at his home told that she is completely shattered and numb. The actress is so much in shock that she is hardly even talking to anyone. Amidst the whole situation rumours are abuzz that the two were suppose to tie the knot soon.

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed Shehnaaz and Sidharth were engaged and were set to get married to each other in December this year. SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to their families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.

Although the two never officially accepted being in a relationship but they always seemed very close even after the show Bigg Boss 13 ended.

Meanwhile, talking about Shehnaaz's condition, Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu, former Bigg Boss 12 contestant who had worked with Shehnaaz in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', said, "I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at one place, staring blankly, saying nothing, lost in her own world. I went up to her, tried talking, but all she did was ask me to sit next to her."

She further added, "She was so exhausted that she immediately fell off to sleep. I met her brother Shehbaaz, who's there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure," Jasleen said.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal