New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shefali Shah, who is one of the lead actresses of the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, is set to steal the show once again with her powerful performance. The much-awaited trailer of the Netflix anthology was released on Friday.

During the trailer launch event, Shefali Shah revealed that she was terrified to do this role. "When I saw Manav Kaul doing the sign language flawlessly, I felt underconfident, and that made me feel that I knew nothing," said Delhi Crime actress.

She further said, "I was completely lost while doing the role." In the last sequence of the film, she also told the director that the ending scene should end on Manav.

Adding further to it, Shefali said, after watching the rough edit of the film, "I told director Kayoze that I love the script, Manav is a great actor, but you messed up by casting me. It's his first film, and he did a mistake by taking me in the film.'

From the trailer, it is evident that Shefali is playing the role of a powerful woman who knows sign language because of her daughter as it is the only language in which her daughter can communicate. After this, it was shown that she meets a man, Manav Kaul, who is mute, and they fell in love with their way of communication through sign language.

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology that will showcase the tales of entitlement, love, longingness and that too entangled in relationships. The film stars actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah, among others.

The film is directed by four directors-- Shashank Khaitan, Neerja Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, and Kayoze Irani, among others. It is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on April 16 on Netflix.

