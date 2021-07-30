As soon as the actress uploaded her pictures, fans began to flood her comment section with compliments and love. The actress is an active social media user and keeps on posting pictures to update her fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Kanta Laga' fame and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala is giving us all a major throwback vibe as she shares her photos from her 'Maldives Trip'. The actress shared various pictures among which in one picture she is seen wearing a lavender colour bodycon dress whereas in another she is wearing a floral crop top and a sarong.

As soon as the actress uploaded her pictures, fans began to flood her comment section with compliments and love. To accessorise her attire, Shefali can be seen wearing gold jewellery in her hand as well as ears. The actress is an active social media user and keeps on posting pictures to update her fans.

Fans are enthralled watching her photos over her Instagram handle. Shefali went to the Maldives with her husband Parag Tyagi. The actress captioned the photos by writing “Heart Emojis and #throwbackthursday”.



Shefali gained huge limelight after the release of the music video 'Kanta Laga'. On the other hand, the actress also made a guest appearance in the movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Meanwhile, Shefali also participated in the T.V reality show Big Boss 13. She has done several Hindi music videos, reality shows, and a Kannada film.



Recently in an interview with IANS, Shefali said, “Also I have signed a lot of OTT and will be shooting in the month of August. We are waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted and will get on with the shoot.”



While describing herself the actress said “I belong to a simple middle-class Gujarati family and I am still that simple person. You can find me wearing pyjamas and probably with oil in my hair and just lazing around at home.”

