Sheezan Khan's Sisters Issue Statement On Instagram; Slam Media For Demeaning Him | See Here

Tunisha Sharma's suicide case is bringing a new turn to the story every day. With the heroine's demise, the hero in custody, and the makers of the show are highly tense about the situation. Amidst all the headlines, every day a new making is in the line, where Sheezan Khan's custodial situation has raised speculations and curiosity among the people.

Recently, Sheezan Khan's sister criticized the media for 'relentlessly maligning' their brother in connection to his ex-girlfriend's demise. Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz are also the friendly face of the television industry and have openly spoken about the media reports questioning the latter and his family constantly and connecting the situation to his religion.

Sheezan's sisters also claimed that the way their brother is being treated is highly demeaning. Requesting to have a bit of 'sense', both the sisters wrote on their Instagram, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kalyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses?"

They further wrote, "For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!"

The duo also spoke about the media coverage and requested their audience not to believe in únreliable sources.' The statement read, "The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources."

They also wrote, "Don't be fooled... we also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who can see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way."

Concluding the statement, the duo stated, "From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has revealed how some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now."

Actor Sheezan Khan has two elder sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz and also has a younger brother Ahaan. Shafaq Naaz was seen on the mythological show 'Mahabharat', while Falaq Naaz has worked in serials such as 'Sasural Simar Ka' and many other popular shows.

Actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, where the actress was found hanging from the ceiling fan in co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room. The two were in a romantic relationship and broke up two weeks before Tunisha's death.