Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Hospitalized; Mother Asks, 'Kya Ek Maa Ko Kisi Dusre Ke Bacche...'

Actor Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz is currently admitted to a hospital. Her mother Kehekshan Faisi headed to Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed. "Sabar (Patience) (open palms emoji)," she captioned the photo.

Kehekshan also penned a long note on her IG Stories and wrote, "Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai (I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence)."

She further added, "Meri bacchi Falaq hospital me admit hai, Sheezan ka chhotha bhai jo autistic baccha hai wo beemar hai .. kya ek Maa ko kisi dusre ke bacche ko Maa jaisa payar karna gunaah hai?? Ya illegal hai (My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan's younger brother who is autistic is unwell....Is it a crime for a mother to love another's child like her own)?? Or is it illegal)??"

"Kya Falaq ko Tunisha ko chhothi bahan ki tarah payar karna gunaah tha ya illegal tha?? Ya phir Sheezan aur Tunisha ko apne relationship ko space dena ya breakup karna gunaah tha ya wo bhi illegal tha?? (Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup)??" Kehekshan went on to state.

She concluded, "Kya hume us bacchi ko payar karne ke liye usse payar karne ka haqe nahi tha kyo ki hum Muslim hai ??? Hamara gunaah kya hai (Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime)??"

Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody after her co-star Tunisha died by suicide on the set of their TV serial on December 24. Earlier, this month, a Palghar court rejected Sheezan's bail application. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma.