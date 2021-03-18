Chehre's director Rumi Jafery spills the beans on Rhea Chakraborty's role in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's starter. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty is hitting the headlines ever since the Chehre poster and teaser was released. The absence of the actress from both teaser and poster created a rife on social media. Netizens started speculating that her role has been chopped off after she got into legal trouble in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Now, ahead of the release of the Chehre trailer-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, ETimes got in touch with film's director Rumy Jafry. Reacting to her absence, he said, "Rhea is very much a part of the film and her role has not been cut at all. She will be seen in the trailer also."

Rumi Jaffery, every now and then rooted for the actress and talked about her return to the industry. In the past, while speaking to the entertainment portal, SpotBoye, Rumi said that Rhea is a talented actress and is ready to bounce back.

Chehre mark the come back of Rhea in Bollywood after getting embroiled in SSR's death case. The actress even had to spend almost a month in jail for drug-related charges last year. Currently, the Jalebi actress is out on bail and was spotted hitting the gym.

Lately, producer Anand Pandit reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's absence and said that they will talk about the actress when the time is right.

Coming back to the film, the mystery thriller also stars Annu Kapoor, popular TV actress Krystle D'Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. In the film, Emraan will essay the role of a business tycoon, Big B will play the role of lawyer and Krystle will essay the role of his daughter in Chehre.

Chehre is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on July 17, 2020, however, due to COVID-19, makers had to delay the shooting and release date.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv