Anushka Vats: Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte

Director: Arif Ali

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

SHE is back. Police Constable Bhumika Pardeshi (Aaditi Pohankar) has made some good progress in the dark alleys of the Mumbai underworld. She has indeed come out as a stronger and more confident woman in season 2. Bhumi also stumbles upon a truth about her ex-husband which helps her in restoring faith in herself.

While the season 1 of SHE portrayed Bhumi as a woman who was thrown into a dark tunnel by her life that opens to death on one side and self-regret on the other, season 2 shows the vital transformation of Bhumi who now has sided with Nayak and promised to be at his service.

While the normal life of Bhumi was all about suffering and hardships, she finds herself free when the situation makes her a s*x worker. The job which is usually considered a taboo gives Bhumi the confidence and gest to survive. Bhumi, in this season, is not only transformed physically but mentally too. She makes her own decisions unlike what she does in the previous season.

The season progress with Bhumi taking the risks that are inherent in her moves leading to a variance with the man she reports to -- ACP Fernandez. At one point Bhumi also feels like she has changed and the thought wrecks her emotionally. 'This is not me', she says to ACP Fernandez after she shoots a transgender to save herself.

Season 2 of SHE is all about how Bhumi changes the game and plays it according to her own rules. The actor, Aaditi Pohanker gets into the skin of Bhumika Pardeshi quite well. She blooms in the season with her dialogue delivery, expressions and non-judgemental approach to the character.

Vishwas Kini's acting has done justice to the character. He is seen as a cop who makes use of most of the opportunities and is willing to do everything it takes to unfold the plans of a gangster who tends to make Mumbai a drug capital.

Kishore Kumar G who plays the role of Nayak has the same expressionless approach as in season one. Kishore as Nayak is subdued and pained. It is indeed a solid performance from an actor who has proved his mettle down south several times.

Posted By: Anushka Vats