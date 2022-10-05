'She Said Yes': Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Are Now Engaged | See Mushy Post

Television star Eijaz Khan took to his social media account on Tuesday night to announce his engagement to girlfriend Pavitra Punia. The duo, who met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, started dating shortly after and have been going strong ever since.

Taking to his Instagram account, Eijaz posted a series of pictures of him with Pavitra. The duo could be seen sitting together and the moment Eijaz proposed to Pavitra was also captured.

“Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time , It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? . She said “ yes “ . .. . . #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official # 03/10/22,” wrote Eijaz in the caption of his post. Take a look:

Pavitra was quick to comment on the post and wrote, “May the lord protect us from evil eye. let there be love love and love.” Jasmin Bhasin, who was also in the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house with them wrote, “Yaaayyyyyy we need party,” while her beau Aly posted heart eyes emojis.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met during their stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ where they appeared together in the 14th season. The duo developed a close bond and started dating shortly after the season ended.

Eijaz and Pavitra were often seen hanging out with each other and took to social media to post pictures of each other. Recently, the duo celebrated the festivals of Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Taking to Instagram, Eijaz penned a long note on Pavitra’s birthday. “hey baby. I am very special. I am special because I have the honor and privilege to know you. The real you. That one that stands like a one person army against the whole world if needed. That one that can love and nourish the whole world when needed. That one that scares me with her anger. And that one that loves me just as hard,” read Eijaz’ post.

“A diamond can't be soft, can it. That one, that is as good at 'home science' as she is at carrying off an Alexander McQueen. That one that toils with backbreaking labour at home and still look as ravishing as a bloody international model while at it. That one that can put her perfect nose in a choolah. That crazy stupid special one that can feed my whole family and more. That one that has tried to be and give me everything that I deserve . That epitome of my WOMAN. Thank you for making this boy a MAN. I am very special. . Happy Birthday,” read the caption of his post.