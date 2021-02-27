The fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are trolling Ankita Lokhande for sharing happy pics and videos on Instagram. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media is one such place where there is no censor on sharing views. Every now and then, we have seen celebrities being trolled for their post on Instagram and Twitter. One such celeb, who time and again is facing the wrath of netizens, is popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande.

Ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actress has been facing the backlash of his fans on her social media posts. The fans of the late actor are trolling Ankita for sharing happy pics and videos on Instagram. However, this time the hatred against her has gone a notch higher.

Recently, taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita dropped a reel wherein she can be seen dancing on the trending song I AM By Yung Baby Tate ft. Flo Mili. The actress is looking stunning in off white halter neck dress paired with gold earrings and a golden headband. She captioned the video as, "Instagram reel banana bhi ek kala hai, ek art hai samjhe ankitalokhande #reelitfeelit"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

As soon as the TV actress dropped the video, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans bombarded her comment section with nasty comments. Some users even decided to unfollow the actress for not supporting them in the fight to get justice for the late actor.

Here have a look:

Well, this not the first time actress faced the backlash of the netizens. Earlier, when she shared a dance video with beau Vicky Jain on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans slammed Ankit and Vicky for being happy and not grieving over the late actor's death.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. She received immense applaud from the audience and celebs for her performance in the film.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv