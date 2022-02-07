New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy Hospital, before she passed on Sunday, spoke about the late legendary singer's final moments.

Dr Samdani was treating Lata Mangeshkar for the past three years and revealed that whenever the singer's health deteriorated, he was the one who treated her and send her back home all fit and fine. However, this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though they put in all their efforts, eventually they were not able to save her.

He continued that whenever the singer was admitted to the hospital, she used to say, "everyone should be looked after equally." He further added, "she was always ready to take whatever treatment was necessary for her and never refrained from it."

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar's simple nature, Dr Patit Samdani revealed, "I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet much with anyone."

"Ever since I have been treating her, Lata didi used to talk very little and didn't speak much. However, God had different plans for her and she left all of us forever," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the 'melody queen' recorded over 25,000 songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

Owing to her extraordinary contribution to the music industry, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards.

Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv