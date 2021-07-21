Actor Salman Khan recently joined his brother Arbaaz Khan on his talk show Pinch where the two could be seen sharing banter on the issue of online trolling and the dark side of social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Salman Khan recently joined his brother Arbaaz Khan on his talk show Pinch where the two could be seen sharing banter on the issue of online trolling and the dark side of social media. Arbaaz shared snippets from the episode which shows Salman's reaction to an online troller who demanded his money back from the superstar after watching his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Arbaaz took to Twitter to share a teaser for the episode, which will release online on July 21. “Shooting or having fun, it’s the same with ‘Bade Bhaiya’ on the sets! Watch the first episode of Pinch Season 2 on 21st July 2021,” tweeted Arbaaz while sharing a two-minute promo of Salman taking on troll comments.

In the video, Salman mentions that he doesn't check the comments or likes of any of his posts after sharing them. Arbaaz reads out a comment wherein a social user media user claimed Salman got "well-settled" by taking their money and demanded it back.

To this, Salman replies, "Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal money, but I must have stolen hearts)."

“Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even for show off acting, you need a big heart)," replied Salman when another person claimed that he is a pro at "dikhawa vala acting."

The actor also stated that a lot of people are unable to handle social media and for those who think they can stay anonymous, the cybercrime team can track them in seconds.

Watch Salman Khan's episode of Pinch here:

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to start shooting for Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady opposite Salman. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2. He has also shot for a cameo in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha