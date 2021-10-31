New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's name has popped up in Bollywood's drug case everyone has been talking about it. Recently, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined the bandwagon of the celebs who have spoken up about the starkid.

In a recent interview to NDTV he didn't only share his views about the ongoing drug probe but also specified that his three children Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha never did drugs. He said "Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco.'"

He further added, "Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat."

Meanwhile, on Aryan Khan's case, Shatrughan Sinha commented saying "Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today)."

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after he was found attending a rave party on a cruise ship that was on its way from Mumbai to Goa. He was kept in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail before granting him bail recently.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal