Shashikala No More: From supporting family at pre-teen to being felicitated with several awards; All you need to know about her personal life:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Shashikala passed away today in Colaba, Mumbai. She was 88. The news of her demise was shared by writer Kiran Kotrial on her Facebook account. She did several supporting roles in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, Gumrah, among others.

Shashikala's Family

Shashikala was born on August 4, 1932, in Solapur, Maharashtra. She had five siblings. At an early age, Shashikala went through a lot, and in her pre-teenage years, her father became bankrupt and he shifted to Mumbai with his family. Due to the financial crunches, Shashikala tried her luck in movies, and she was able to get some side roles in the films. She even worked with veteran actor Shammi Kapoor in Daku. Later, she did many films.

Shashikala was starred in the 1945 film Zeenat and for that, she was paid Rs 25. After this, she shot to fame, and she got several offers to do the supporting roles in the films.

Shashikala was in her twenties when she met Om Prakash Saigal, and she tied the knot with him. She was a mother of two daughters.

Shashikala's husband Om Prakash Saigal:

Om Prakash Saigal was from singer Kundan Lal Saigal's family. KL Saigal was known as the superstar of Bollywood. He crooned songs like Balam Aaye Baso Moray Man Mein, Dukh Ke Din Ab Din Beetat Naahi, among others.

The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress won several awards for her acting. She even won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award in 1962 for the film Aarti. After this, she won Padma Shri Award for her contribution to Indian cinema in the year 2007. Not only this, she also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the V. Shantaram Awards in 2009.

She did supporting roles in films and shows like Son Pari, Dil Deke Dekho, Baadshah, Chori Chori, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma