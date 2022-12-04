Sharon Stone Talks About Giving Starstruck Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan; ''I saw him & I was just like..."

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan left Hollywood star Sharon Stone surprised after the latter recently saw him at the opening night of Red Sea Film Festival. A video from the event is also doing rounds on social media which saw Stone going gaga when she learns that King Khan is sitting next to her.

The Catwoman star has now reacted to the same, stating that she knows a lot of stars but was awestruck when she saw him. Watch the video here:

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sharon talked about her reaction in an another event. "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she asserted.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh Khan was accolated at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday. While receiving the award, the DDLJ actor said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival."

Shah Rukh went on to state, " It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

"Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he noted.

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, but other B-town celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and more celebs also graced the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival.