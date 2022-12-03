Sharon Stone's Epic Reaction After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan Is Winning The Internet | Watch

SHAH RUKH Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday and was definitely the highlight of the event. The superstar grabbed everyone's attention with his charm and also received an honorary award for his contribution to the film industry. Celebrities from different film industries attended the event including American actress Sharon Stone. The Casino star had a big fan moment after seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

When the host introduced Shah Rukh Khan at the event, Sharon gasped and said 'Oh My God' after seeing him. Shah Rukh Khan saw Sharon's surprised reaction and greeted her.

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

This moment at the event is winning the internet and fans are finding Sharon's reaction very relatable. Whereas, some fans praise SRK's charm and humbleness.

American Actress And Producer Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her



Thats Why He Is Biggest Movie Star In The World, `Global Megastar'#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/JD7FG1oC0W — JahirSRKian(Pathaan25Jan2023)🇮🇳 (@jahir_zaheer) December 2, 2022

At the event, Shah Rukh talked about his upcoming films and revealed some details about his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

"It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," Shah Rukh further added.

The Swades actor has wrapped up the scheduled shooting of Dunki and he was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for the film. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan will release in January 2023.