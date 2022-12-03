  • News
  • Entertainment

Sharon Stone's Epic Reaction After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan Is Winning The Internet | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Sharon Stone sat next to each other at the Red Sea Film Festival 2022. Sharon had a surprising reaction when the host introduced Shah Rukh Khan.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 11:40 AM IST
Minute Read
Sharon Stone's Epic Reaction After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan Is Winning The Internet | Watch
Image Courtesy: @jahir_zaheer/Twitter

SHAH RUKH Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday and was definitely the highlight of the event. The superstar grabbed everyone's attention with his charm and also received an honorary award for his contribution to the film industry. Celebrities from different film industries attended the event including American actress Sharon Stone. The Casino star had a big fan moment after seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

When the host introduced Shah Rukh Khan at the event, Sharon gasped and said 'Oh My God' after seeing him. Shah Rukh Khan saw Sharon's surprised reaction and greeted her.

This moment at the event is winning the internet and fans are finding Sharon's reaction very relatable. Whereas, some fans praise SRK's charm and humbleness.

At the event, Shah Rukh talked about his upcoming films and revealed some details about his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Also Read
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Rejects Bigg Boss' Offer; Says 'Failed..
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Rejects Bigg Boss' Offer; Says 'Failed..

In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

Also Read
BTS: RM's Solo Album 'Indigo' Out, Fans Go Gaga Over Rapper's Songwriting..
BTS: RM's Solo Album 'Indigo' Out, Fans Go Gaga Over Rapper's Songwriting..

"It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," Shah Rukh further added.

The Swades actor has wrapped up the scheduled shooting of Dunki and he was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for the film. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan will release in January 2023.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.