Sharmila Tagore Turns 78: Kareena Kapoor Khan Along With The Pataudis Celebrate The Veteran Star's Birthday

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday in Jaisalmer alongside the whole Pataudi family. All from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to sisters Soha and Saba Ali khan flew with Sharmila Tagore to Rajasthan to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared a series of Instagram posts and stories for their mother, where the whole Pataudi clan was seen celebrating Sharmila Tagore's birthday late at night. From the inside pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony to posing alongside the birthday girl, everyone was looking ecstatic to be there.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her mother-in-law in which both of them were seen twinning in black and having shawls around their shoulders. Kareena captioned the post with, "Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law."

Saba Ali Khan shared the group pictures of the night, where everyone is ready for the cake-cutting ceremony and is seen in a camping area. One can spot Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan alongside Sharmila Tagore in the pictures.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a heartfelt post for her mother, quoting, "Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I got to see you, hold you, hug you, and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai." Her sister Saba Ali Khan quickly commented on the post mentioning her state of happiness as she wrote, "We made it!! Thanks to Bhai and bebo yaaayyy!"

Actress Sara Ali Khan also wished her grandmother her birthday, where the actress was seen sharing a picture with Sharmila Ji and wrote, "Happiest birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock-solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are." Sara also added the hashtags #grace, #beauty, and #intelligence to her post.

Sharmila Tagore is a two-time National Award winner, known for her performances in films such as 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana,' 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Amar Prem', 'Chupke Chupke' and many more.