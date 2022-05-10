New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to make comeback in Bollywood after 11 years. Fox Star Studio has announced its new project Gulmohar and it also stars Manoj Bajpayee. Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Break Ke Baad, starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in 2010.

Sharing the first look of the film, Fox Star Hindi wrote, "Bahut jald milengey Batras se - jo ek doosre ke saath rehte toh hai par kuch baatein ek doosre se chhipaate bhi hai!#Gulmohar - a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it". Manoj also shared the picture and wrote, "Meet the Batra Family ! Announcement soon!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi)

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, the movie also stars Suraj Sharma. Surja Sharma of Life of Pi fame was last seen in How I Met Your Father. He made his Bollywood debut with Philauri.

In March, Manoj Bajpayee announced the beginning of the shooting of Gulmohar. He wrote, "#GULMOHAR Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!! wish us luck!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Gulmohar revolves around the Batra family who is set to move out of their ancestral home after 34 years. The release date of the film is not announced yet.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu (1959). She made her Hindi film debut with Kashmir Ki Kali, opposite Shammi Kapoor. In 2013, she was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the thriller drama film Dial 100, streaming on Zee5. He will star in the Netflix film Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma. He also starred in the popular web series The Family Man, which will come back with its third season on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav