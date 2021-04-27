Sharman Joshi who is popularly known by his character from 3 Idiots 'Raju Rastogi' is going to turn a year older on April 28, and ahead of his birthday, we have compiled 5 videos that will make you wheeze. WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: From Golmaal to Dhol, an actor who made sure to make us fall in love and laugh out loud with his performance is Sharman Joshi. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is one of the underrated actors in the Bollywood industry. He has been part of superhit films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, among others and with his peculiar taste in films, he made sure to make a mark in showbiz.

Sharman Joshi who is popularly known by his character from 3 Idiots 'Raju Rastogi' is going to turn a year older on April 28, and ahead of his birthday, we have compiled 5 videos that will make you wheeze.

1. This video is from Golmaal film and in this Sharman and the cast of this film just made us go ROFL with their acting and hilarious dialogue delivery.

2.This scene is also from the film Golmaal. In this video, Sharman Joshi, Tushar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn tries to fight with a goon but gets scared. This video will surely make you laugh out loud.

3. This scene is from the blockbuster film 3 Idiots. In this, Sharman was praying to God so that he could pass exams, on the other hand, Rancho was seen sleeping as he wasn't worried about the result. Well, this video is very relatable as it exactly sums up the feeling when our friend tops the exams.

4.This video is from the iconic scene of 3 Idiots where Rancho, Raju and Farhan go to the house of Raju (Sharma Joshi) and they have dinner over there.

5. This scene is from 3 Idiots and in this Raju gets up from the hospital bed as his friend tries to cheer him up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharman Joshi was last seen on the show Baarish Season 2.

