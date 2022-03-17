New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, dropped on Thursday, and now his fans can witness his magic on the screen once again. The legendary actor left us for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. Sharmaji Namkeen will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 31, 2022.

Rishi Kapoor had shot most of his part for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, but after the demise of the actor, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the shoot of the movie. This will be the first time in Hindi cinema two legendary actors will play one character. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar and Sheeba Chadda.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a comedy-drama film, and it revolves around B.G. Sharma, a widower, who has to face struggles in his life after his retirement. B.G Sharma keeps finding ways to stay relevant but only ends up getting in his two sons’ ways. He comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and life in general, that was missing from his life. The movie is written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

On March 16, 2022, Amazon Prime Video shared a video of Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir Kapoor on social media. In the video, Ranbir shares how special ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is for him, not just because it is his father’s last film but also because Rishi Kapoor believed in the story of the film. He also thanks Paresh Rawal for completing the film after the demise of Rishi Kapoor and requests his fans to give love and support to his last film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav