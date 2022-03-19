New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor to took his last breath in the year 2020 has left the audience with a teary eye after the trailer of his upcoming film ' Sharmaji Namkeen' went off the floors. The trailer had tears in their eyes after watching the actor for one last time on the screen, and needless to say, people are looking forward to the release of the film. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled the first song of the movie titled 'Ye Luthrey'.

The film which is set to hit the big screens on March 31, also features Paresh Rawal stepping into the late actor’s shoes. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have dropped a special track that shows how Sharmji (played by Rishi and Paresh) is better than the other men around. The track will certainly bring a smile to your face as it depicts a glimpse of Sharmaji’s love for cooking.

Sharing the track on social media, producer Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Here’s adding some namkeen to your weekend. #YeLuthrey out now.”

Take a look at the song here:

About the film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Sharmaji Namkeen will be the last time when people will witness the legendary Rishi Kapoor on screens. The veteran actor lost the battle of life before completing the shoot following which Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the movie. Ahead of the release of the trailer, Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir Kapoor shared a video where he had revealed that he was being considered to complete the project by using prosthetics and VFX, but nothing worked out well.

Ranbir also said that the film Sharmaji Namkeen will be one of his fondest memories of his father.

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will also feature Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen