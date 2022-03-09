New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rishi Kapoor left us for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and since then, his fans, friends, and family members have been remembering him through his songs and films. And now, fans can witness his magical acting once again as his last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to hit OTT platform Amazon Prime this March 31

For the unversed, Rishi had shot for most of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, the film's producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi Kapoor's shoes and complete the rest of the shoot.

Sharing the release date of Sharmaji Namkeen, Paresh Rawal on Wednesday wrote, "ab Zindagi khatti Meethi si ho jaye, toh usse thoda namkeen banana padta hai ✨#SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, World Premiere, March 31 on @PrimeVideoIN@chintskap @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @excelmovies @MacguffinP@iam_juhi @SuhailNayyar @taaruk @satishkaushik2 @itsishatalwar."

The film cast includes Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen will be the first Hindi movie where the two actors - Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have come together to play one character.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is touted as a light-hearted coming-of-age story.

Talking about the project, Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, "At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal."

He added, "The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video."

Posted By: Ashita Singh