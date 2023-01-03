Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Reacts After Getting Trolled For Rejecting Competitor's Pitch, Says 'No Regrets'

A day after the internet vilified the Shark Tank India panel for turning down a presentation because it would have been a rival for Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar announced that she condemns "toxicity" instead of praising people with " lack of integrity". The show's judges were criticised for refusing a pitch solely because it would be an adversary for their 'friend' Vineeta Singh's makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Thapar wrote, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values and speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people with lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

The second season of the popular series Shark Tank India kicked off on January 2 and was immediately embroiled in fresh scandal. In the first episode, all the sharks were impressed by a makeup company's presentation, but ultimately refused them due to their rivalry with Vineeta's brand. The Sugar co-founder was evidently taken aback when told that the official Instagram profile for her brand (Sugar) followed the brand being presented (Recode).

Fans were not pleased, and many of them voiced their disapproval on Twitter. One user shared their frustration, writing, "Why have they turned Shark Tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama? 'Mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta' (I won't invest in my friend's competition) bro???? y'all are investors, what is wrong with you guys?? I love how Peyush went this is stupid."

Another person tweeted, "Lesson of the day from Shark Tank - if you are a founder from beauty, audio gadgets, eyewear, pharma or marriage business then don't go there! People will not invest. Weird reason!! Such a bad message!"

Inspired by the American show Shark Tank USA, Shark Tank India's first season debuted in December 2021. Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal resumed their roles as judges, but Ashneer Grover was absent from this season and Amit Jain was added to the panel.