Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Alleges Phone Stolen, Househelp Behind 'Hateful' Post On Her Insta Account

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar is making the rounds on the internet as the high-profile businesswoman's Instagram account is possibly hacked and her phone stolen. An Instagram story on Namita Thapar's account, now deleted, showed Thapar in her casual homely avatar with a 'hateful' caption for her claiming to be written by her two sons Jai and Veeru.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Namita Thapar can be seen wearing a face pack and in her comfortable house clothes walking in her closet area. In a blue night suit, a caption was also written, which stated, " This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time."

(Image Credits:@sharktankindia/Reddit)

Soon the Instagram story was deleted, and on Saturday, Namita Thapar addressed the matter on her Twitter handle and wrote, "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies!"

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Soon the post made its way to Reddit, where many doubted the Shark Tank India's judge and indeed believed it was her son who shared the post. One user wrote, "She lost me at the 'educated househelp'. Dude nobody even asked but she made sure that nobody questions her." While Another wrote, "Hmm…. Most probably her kid is angry that she is not able to spend much with the family post her shark tank fame."

Many were seen turning against her and saying, "Even if she took the phone, how did the house help unlock the iPhone." Another comment read: "And this photo clearly looks like aisehi le liya gya hain masti main by her son and uploaded with such caption on Insta."

While some of her fans were seen taking her side, as one user commented, "She is an extaordinary talent. Kids in teens, revolting. Cant expect one to be a super human at work n equally manage the household. The young gen wants equality in all phases, so this is an evil you gotta deal with."

Namita Thapar is one of the judges on Shark Tank India, which is a show based on Shark Tank USA, where the concept of the show revolves around providing reasonable deals and profits to budding entrepreneurs on the show by the judges or sharks.

Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She is joined by Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Vineeta Singh on the show.